Director Ranjith faces second sexual assault case after Kozhikode man’s complaint

A second sexual assault case has been filed against film director Ranjith, following a complaint by a man from Kozhikode. The Kozhikode Kasaba police have registered the case under charges of sexual assault. The man alleges that the incident occurred in 2012 in Bengaluru after he met Ranjith during a film shoot in Kozhikode while seeking opportunities in the film industry. According to the complainant, Ranjith invited him to a hotel room, provided him with a phone number on a tissue paper, and asked him to send a message.

The man claims that two days later, he was summoned to the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru, where he was instructed to enter through the back gate to reach Ranjith’s room. Upon arrival at around 10 PM, the director allegedly forced him to drink alcohol, stripped him, and then assaulted him. This incident has now led to the second sexual assault case against the director.

Previously, another sexual assault case was filed against Ranjith based on a complaint by a Bengali actress. The recent allegations by the Kozhikode man were reported to a special investigation team tasked with investigating complaints in the film industry, further intensifying the scrutiny on the director.