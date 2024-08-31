Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Italian motorcycle manufacturing company, Ducati introduced Multistrada V4 RS in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at 38.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Multistrada V4 RS gets various power and riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, vehicle hold and radar system. Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, carbon fibre parts and a type-approved Akrapovic muffler.

Also Read: HMD launches Barbie flip phone: Price, Features

The Multistrada V4 RS gets 48 mm Ohlins USD fork which is fully adjustable. At the rear is an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock, which is fully adjustable as well along with an Aluminium single-sided swingarm. The motorcycle gets twin 330 mm discs gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston calliper up front along with a 265 mm single disc, gripped by a Brembo 2-piston calliper at the rear.

The 1,103 cc V4 engine makes 180 hp at 12,250 rpm along with peak torque of 118 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike makes use of a new Titanium sub-frame along with Marchesini forged Aluminium wheels.