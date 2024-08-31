Fuel prices for September 2024 announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of September 2024 have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The committee has slashed the price of petrol and diesel.

The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.78 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.93.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.71 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in August.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.78 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.95.