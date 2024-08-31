Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to run 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, preparations are intensifying across India, with Ganesh Pujas scheduled for September 7. To accommodate the expected surge in travelers heading to their hometowns, the Indian Railways has announced the introduction of 342 special trains starting on the festival day. These trains, primarily operating between Mumbai and Konkan, will run for ten days, aiming to alleviate the usual traffic congestion and ticket shortages associated with the festival season.

The decision to deploy these special trains was made following a request for 300 additional trains on the heavily trafficked Mumbai-Konkan route. In response to high demand and anticipated travel challenges, railway authorities have increased the number to 342. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav highlighted the significance of this move, noting that millions travel from Mumbai to Konkan each year to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their families.

Beyond the Mumbai-Konkan route, Indian Railways plans to introduce additional special trains from other major cities, including Bengaluru, in preparation for upcoming festivals like Diwali. In related news, the new Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Madurai, which will operate six days a week, was inaugurated on August 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference. This service promises a swift connection between the two cities, enhancing travel convenience during the festive period.