Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Dry fruit modak recipe

Dry fruit modak is a delicious and healthy Indian sweet dish made with dry fruits, nuts, and seeds. Here’s a simple recipe to make dry fruit modak:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup dates, chopped

– 1 cup figs, chopped

– 1 cup apricots, chopped

– 1/2 cup almonds, chopped

– 1/2 cup pistachios, chopped

– 1/4 cup sesame seeds

– 1/4 cup sunflower seeds

– 1 tablespoon ghee

– 1 tablespoon honey

– Pinch of cardamom powder

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat ghee and add chopped nuts and seeds. Roast until fragrant.

2. Add chopped dry fruits and cook until they’re soft and well combined.

3. Add honey and cardamom powder. Mix well.

4. Let the mixture cool and shape into modak (dumpling) shapes.

5. Serve dry fruit modak as a healthy snack or dessert.

Tips:

– Use a variety of dry fruits and nuts for added texture and flavor.

– Adjust the amount of honey according to your taste preference.

– Store dry fruit modak in an airtight container for up to a week.

– You can also add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness.

– Experiment with different spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for unique flavors.