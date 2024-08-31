Green Mediterranean diet can prevent heart diseases

A green Mediterranean diet, containing even more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, may be even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version—at least in men—suggests research published online in the journal Heart.

The Mediterranean diet, rich in plant-based foods, is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes and currently forms the backbone of dietary guidelines to stave off coronary heart disease. The scientists wanted to discover whether a greener version of this diet, higher in green plant food sources and even lower in red meat intake, might be even good for health.

They wrote “Education and encouragement to follow a green Med dietary pattern in conjunction with physical activity has the potential to be a major contributor to public health as it may improve balancing of cardiovascular risk factors, eventually preventing cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.”