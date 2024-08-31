Here are some of the health benefits of growing facial hair.

1. Sun Protection: Facial hair act as a modest shield against the harmful rays from Sun. The facial hair will protect the skin underneath it. Studies reveal that beard can block 95% of sunlight.

2. Anti Ageing: Beard also preserves the youthfulness of the skin. As beard protects the skin from harmful Ultra-Violet Rays from sun the skin will stay younger for longer.

3. Act as Filtrate System: Moustache function as a low-key filtration system. The moustache keeps stray dust particles, germs and other debris from entering your nose.

4. Protection from Cold: Beards and moustache can keep cold away. The facial hair can help trap body heat from escaping and thus keep body warm.

5. Keeps Bacteria Away: Beards and moustache act as a mini filtration system. It keeps germ and bacteria away.