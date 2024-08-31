HMD launches Barbie flip phone: Price, Features

Mumbai: HMD Barbie Phone was unveiled in select global markets. The handset comes with a classic flip phone design and Barbie aesthetics. These include an all-pink body alongside a pink battery and a pink charger. The phone ships in a jewellery box, which includes the handset, beaded lanyards with charms, and two extra back covers as well as stickers and gems. The external display of the flip phone has a mirror.

HMD Barbie Phone is priced in the US at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800). It will be available for purchase starting October 1. The phone comes in a single Power Pink colourway. The battery and in-the-box USB Type-C charger are offered in pink as well. The company has not yet confirmed if the phone will launch in India.

The HMD Barbie Phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The outer display of the flip phone also acts as a mirror. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded externally up to 32GB via a MicroSD card. It ships with S30+ OS with Barbie-themed UI.

The keypad of the HMD Barbie Phone comes in the iconic Barbie pink shade with hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo designs that light up in the dark. Users are welcomed with a “Hi Barbie” voice when turning the phone on. It is pre-installed with a beach-themed Malibu Snake game.

The HMD Barbie Phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash unit. The handset is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery which is claimed to offer a talk time of up to nine hours. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.