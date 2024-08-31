IMD Predicts ‘Heavy to Very Heavy Rain’, Issues Orange Alert from September 1

As Gujarat faces ongoing severe weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new warning due to an approaching weather system. A well-marked low-pressure area from the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state starting September 1. Significant rainfall is predicted in Navsari and Valsad on Sunday, with the intensity increasing by Monday, affecting regions like Vadodara and Chhota Udepur. By Tuesday, heavy rains are expected to spread further to areas including Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, and Narmada.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the weather remained mostly sunny on Friday, with temperatures peaking at 33.2 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to experience light rain today, contrasting with the severe conditions forecasted for other parts of the state.

In addition, the deep depression over Gujarat has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Asna,’ currently positioned near the Kutch coast. Moving west-northwestward at 6 km/h, ‘Asna’ is projected to continue its westward journey, gradually moving away from India over the next two days. As of Friday, the storm was located 100 km west-northwest of Naliya and 170 km southeast of Karachi, Pakistan, and is expected to weaken back into a deep depression by Sunday over the Arabian Sea.