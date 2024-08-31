Kerala: TP Ramakrishnan replaces EP Jayarajan as LDF convener

EP Jayarajan has been removed from his position as the LDF convener amid controversy over his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. Jayarajan, who protested the decision, left for Kannur without attending the state committee meeting. TP Ramakrishnan has been appointed as the new convener.

The controversy escalated after BJP leader Shobha Surendran claimed that Jayarajan had engaged in three rounds of talks with the BJP about joining the party, leading to public knowledge of his meeting with Javadekar. Jayarajan, however, clarified that the meeting was not political and did not require informing his party.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan questioned the meeting, asserting it validated claims of a relationship between the LDF and BJP. Satheesan accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of using Jayarajan to negotiate with Javadekar to weaken legal cases against them. Before his removal, Jayarajan had expressed his willingness to vacate the position, and the state committee is expected to address the controversy and other organizational matters.