Know how BJP is providing corruption-free governance in this state

Chandigarh: BJP has completed two terms in Haryana. The party is in rule in the state for ten years in a row. This became possible as the BJP-led government has provided corruption-free governance in the state.

Ten years ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in Haryana with the slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’. BJP’s goal was to establish ‘good governance through system transformation’. In the last one decade, BJP built a strong government structure on this foundation.

The BJP led government abolished infamous “Perchi Kharchi system”. This corrupt practice of parchi-kharchi system involved bribes and recommendations for securing government jobs. This has been replaced by a merit-based system. The removal this has restored trust and dignity among citizens.

The BJP government introduced ‘Mission Merit’ scheme to eradicate this practice. Now, the recruitment process has been transformed into transparent and merit-based. The transparent recruitment process under ‘Mission Merit’ ensures that all candidates are evaluated fairly based on their qualifications and performance.

The Haryana government has strictly implemented a “no cost, no slip” policy, benefiting the most disadvantaged sections of society. Previously, government jobs in Haryana were often auctioned to people connected to politicians and bureaucrats. The application process was a mere formality and the outcome was predetermined.

The old “Harchi-Perchi” system was notorious for the way in which head government departments published recruitment lists leaving eligible candidates helpless.

The changes in the last decade under the BJP government have been remarkable. The eradication of corrupt practices like the “peruchi haluchi system” restored faith in the national government. The emphasis on merit opened doors for many underprivileged families and ensured a fairer system for all.