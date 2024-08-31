Maserati launches 2024 GranTurismo in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian luxury automotive brand has launched the 2024 GranTurismo in the Indian market. The second-gen coupe is available in two variants – Modena and Trofeo, with prices starting at Rs 2.72 crore (Ex-showroom).

The Maserati GranTurismo comes with the oval grille, with the Trident logo which also serves as an air channel. The headlamps are new and get L-shaped LED DRLs. The rear gets LED taillamps and more aerodynamic bits. Both the GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo get 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, but the latter gets a sportier design for the wheels.

Both the GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo use the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 from the MC20 supercar, they get a detuned version, compared to the 630bhp output in the MC20. The Modena has access to 490bhp while the Trofeo has access to 550bhp, with all the power sent to all four wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100kmph takes 3.9 seconds for the Modena and 3.5 seconds for the Trofeo. The latter also has a higher top speed at 320kmph.

Inside, the GranTurismo boasts a modern, refined cabin featuring the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, state-of-the-art infotainment, and a unified touchscreen display for main functions. It also includes a digital clock, an optional Heads-up Display, and the exceptional Sonus Faber Audio system. All GranTurismo models are equipped with All-Wheel Drive transmission (AWD).