Meghalaya hands over Awami League leader’s body to Bangladesh authorities

The Meghalaya government handed over the body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna to Bangladeshi authorities on Saturday. Panna was found dead on August 26 at a betel nut plantation in the East Jaintia Hills district, near the India-Bangladesh border. His body was identified and handed over after the necessary formalities were completed. The body was then taken through the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh at Dawki and transported to Bangladesh for the final rites.

Panna’s body was discovered about 1.5 km from the border, and a Bangladeshi passport bearing his name was recovered from the scene. Local reports, citing police sources, suggested that Panna died of asphyxia, possibly indicating that he was throttled. The Meghalaya government, however, has not yet released the official post-mortem report. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed that the deceased’s relatives had identified the body and were en route to Meghalaya, and stated that a forensic report would determine the exact cause of death.

The Meghalaya government had earlier notified both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities about the recovery of the body. While awaiting the forensic test results, the state government has indicated that further investigations will be conducted to uncover the circumstances surrounding Panna’s death.