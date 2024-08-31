Mohanlal Urges Support for Malayalam Film Industry Amid Scandal

In response to the allegations of sexual harassment involving prominent Malayalam film figures highlighted in the Justice K Hema Committee report, Mohanlal has called for the preservation of the Malayalam film industry. He urged the public to support the industry rather than destroy it, emphasizing that while the report should lead to accountability, the entire industry should not be blamed for the actions of a few.

Mohanlal acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but criticized the focus on AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) alone, suggesting that such issues are prevalent across various industries. He emphasized that the entire film industry needs to address the concerns raised by the report, rather than solely targeting AMMA.

The actor also addressed personal matters, explaining his recent absence by citing his wife’s surgery. Mohanlal expressed disappointment over the ongoing controversy but refrained from providing further details or answering tough questions, stating he was not involved in any power group and was hearing about it for the first time.