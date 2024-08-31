NIA arrests key suspect in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Aziz Ahmed, a key suspect linked to a high-profile terrorism case, at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Ahmed, also known as Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, was apprehended while attempting to board an international flight, marking a significant development in the investigation into the Tamil Nadu chapter of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an extremist organization advocating for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in India.
The ongoing NIA investigation, registered under case RC 01/2024/NIA/CHE, has revealed the group’s efforts to promote radical ideologies and seek military support from hostile entities. Ahmed is accused of playing a pivotal role in organizing secret meetings, or Bayaans, to indoctrinate young individuals with extremist views aligned with Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s goals. His arrest is seen as a critical move in disrupting the group’s operations within the country.
The NIA is continuing its investigation into the broader network associated with Hizb-ut-Tahrir, focusing on its activities aimed at destabilizing national security through radicalization and recruitment. This arrest highlights the agency’s commitment to countering extremist threats and ensuring the safety of the nation.
