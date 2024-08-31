Pilot drops damaged helicopter mid-flight to prevent crash

In a tense situation, an Airforce Mi-17 helicopter pilot was forced to release a damaged helicopter being transported for repairs after the Mi-17 experienced a sudden imbalance mid-air. The pilot, acting swiftly to avoid a potential disaster, dropped the damaged helicopter into a valley, where it crashed. Fortunately, there were no casualties or property damage.

The helicopter, belonging to Crystal Aviation Company, had earlier made an emergency landing on May 24, 2024, due to technical issues. It was being airlifted to Gauchar airstrip for repairs when the incident occurred. According to government sources, the Mi-17 became unstable, prompting the pilot to drop the damaged helicopter into a safe, empty area.

Local authorities, including a rescue team, quickly arrived at the crash site to assess the situation. Officials confirmed that the damaged helicopter was empty at the time of the crash and urged the public not to spread false information about casualties.