PM Modi calls for expedited verdicts on crimes against women amid Kolkata incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again highlighted the urgent need for swift action against crimes targeting women and children, in light of recent high-profile cases including the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the sexual exploitation of two young girls in Badlapur. Addressing the National Conference of District Judiciary, Modi emphasized that while stringent laws are in place, there is a pressing need for quicker judicial proceedings to enhance the sense of safety among women.

Modi underscored that recent efforts have been made to address delays in justice delivery and improve judicial infrastructure. His comments follow a wave of public outrage over the Kolkata case, which has intensified calls for harsher penalties for such heinous crimes. In response to a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi also called for severe punishment for offenders.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring that those responsible for crimes against women are not spared, declaring that women’s safety is a paramount concern. He has vowed to bring this issue to the attention of all political parties and state governments, reinforcing his stance from previous statements made during public engagements.