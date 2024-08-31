PM Modi unveils stamp, coin celebrating 75 years of Supreme Court, praises its role in democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference of District Judiciary in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in India’s judicial history as the event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India. During the ceremony, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative stamp and coin, symbolizing the Supreme Court’s enduring role in upholding the rule of law and justice in India’s democracy. The event saw the attendance of key judicial figures, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who joined the Prime Minister in emphasizing the judiciary’s importance in safeguarding constitutional values and national integrity.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the Supreme Court’s critical role over the past 75 years, noting that the institution has consistently maintained public trust, even during challenging times like the Emergency. He praised the Court for protecting fundamental rights and national interests, reinforcing India’s identity as the “Mother of Democracy.” The Prime Minister also discussed the government’s recent efforts to improve judicial infrastructure, stating that significant investments have been made over the last decade to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary.

The two-day conference, organized by the Supreme Court, includes discussions on vital issues facing the district judiciary, such as infrastructure development, human resources, judicial security, and case management. With over 800 participants from across the country, the conference aims to foster collaboration among judiciary stakeholders to ensure justice is accessible, timely, and fair for all citizens. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to deliver the closing address, further underscoring the conference’s importance in strengthening India’s judicial system.