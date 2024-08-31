PM Modi vows to enhance comfort in rail travel for all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a videoconference, emphasized the Indian Railways’ commitment to improving travel comfort for all passengers. He inaugurated three new Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Meerut with Lucknow, Madurai with Bengaluru, and Chennai with Nagercoil. Modi highlighted the ongoing modernization efforts of the railways, stressing that the government will not rest until rail travel is comfortable and efficient for everyone. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat through modern infrastructure.

Modi’s remarks come amidst opposition critiques regarding railway safety following recent accidents. He reassured that significant investments are being made, with over Rs 2.5 lakh crore allocated to railways this year. This funding is intended to upgrade infrastructure, including track improvements and station modernization. Modi also noted the substantial increases in rail budget allocations for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance connectivity and rail services in southern India.

The new Vande Bharat trains are expected to significantly reduce travel times, with the Meerut City-Lucknow train cutting journey times by about an hour. Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil and Madurai-Bengaluru trains will save over two hours and one-and-a-half hours, respectively. Modi praised the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for improving connectivity and emphasized the role of modern trains and infrastructure in supporting the vision of PM Gatishakti for nationwide development.