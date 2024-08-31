Realme launches new true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme Buds T01 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India. The Realme Buds T01 are priced at Rs. 1,299 in India. They are available in Black and White options. They are currently up for sale via the company website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

The Realme Buds T01 include 13mm dynamic drivers and PET diaphragms. They have touch controls and this allows users to answer or reject calls, control volume, and adjust playlists with double tap, triple tap or long press on the earbuds. They offer AI-based Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to identify human noises and eliminate unnecessary background noises. Realme claims that new earbuds deliver a latency rate as low as 85 milliseconds.

The Buds T01 can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app. Users can turn on the Volume Enhancer option from the app to increase the volume intensity from 97dB to 102dB. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and have an IPX5-rated dust- and water-resistant build. Other connectivity features include support for Google Fast Pair.

The Buds T01 earbuds alone can provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime. Each earbud has a 40mAh battery, while the charging case carries a 400mAh battery. The earbuds are said to deliver up to two hours of hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.