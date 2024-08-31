Realme launches purple colour variant of 13 Pro+ 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched purple colour variant of 13 Pro+ 5G in India. The handset was earlier launched on July 30 in two colourways — green and gold.

Starting at 12pm IST on September 2, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will be available in India in a new Monet Purple colour options via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores. The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the Monet Purple colour option between noon and midnight on September 2 will be able to avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank offer alongside a Rs. 4,000 exchange offer. From September 2 onwards, buyers will be able to avail a Rs. 4,000 exchange discount on the Monet Gold and Emerald Green versions of the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G as well. The same exchange offers will be expanded to all colourways of the handset starting September 3.

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera of the handset carries a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.