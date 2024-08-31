State government ends ‘parchi-kharchi system’ in recruitment

Chandigarh: The biggest achievement of the BJP-led Haryana government is the elimination of the ‘parchi-kharchi system’. This corrupt practice of parchi-kharchi system involved bribes and recommendations for securing government jobs. This has been replaced by a merit-based system. The removal this has restored trust and dignity among citizens.

In the past, government jobs were often auctioned off to those with political connections. The BJP government introduced ‘Mission Merit’ scheme to eradicate this practice. Now, the recruitment process has been transformed into transparent and merit-based. The transparent recruitment process under ‘Mission Merit’ ensures that all candidates are evaluated fairly based on their qualifications and performance.

Now, young people from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds have equal opportunities to secure government positions. This shift to a merit-based system has allowed many young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their dreams. In the past, only those with political connections could secure government jobs, but now, everyone has an equal chance based on their abilities.

Haryana’s new recruitment system serves as a model for other states. The BJP government’s achievements in eradicating the parchi-kharchi system have enhanced Haryana’s reputation and boosted the pride of its citizens.