“Taaza Khabar 2” to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar September 27

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the release date for the second season of “Taaza Khabar,” starring social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam. The new season will premiere on September 27. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series combines drama, fantasy, and dark comedy, continuing to explore the life of a sanitation worker in Mumbai, focusing on themes of poverty and the quest for a better life.

In Season 2, Bam’s character, Vasant Gawde (Vasya), who gained the ability to foresee the future via his smartphone, faces new challenges as his destiny changes. The storyline reveals how Vasya’s secret power impacts his relationships and puts his life at risk, altering the course of his journey.

Bhuvan Bam expressed gratitude for the audience’s positive reception of the first season and anticipation for their reaction to the new season. He described playing Vasya as reflective of his own ambitions and dreams, and is excited for viewers to experience the character’s evolving complexities. The show also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani, and Prathamesh Parab, and is produced by Bam and Rohit Raj under BB Ki Vines Productions.