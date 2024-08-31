UAE based air carrier announces flights to two new destinations: Details

Abu Dhabi: Low-cost air carrier based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced two new flight service. The UAE based airline will operate flights from Abu Dhabi to Moldova and Romania.

Flight to Chisinau, the capital city of Moldova will start from October 28. The airline will operate flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania will start on October 2. Flights will be operated two days a week on Wednesday and Saturday.

Also Read: Aston Martin launches Vantage in India: Price, Features

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both of which are accessible in Arabic.