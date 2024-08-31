World U20 Athletics Championships: India’s Aarti wins bronze in Women’s 10000m race walk

Lima: India’s Aarti won a bronze in women’s 10000m race walk event in the World U20 Athletics Championships at Lima in Peru. Chinese race walkers Zhuoma Baima (43:26.60) and Meiling Chen (44:30.67) took the gold and silver respectively. Aarti won the third spot with the National U20 record time. She clocked 44 minutes 39.39 seconds to finish third.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally for second day in a row

Aarti broke her own earlier national record of 47:21.04 which she had clocked in March while winning gold in the National Federation Cup U20 Championships in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, India bagged four medals including a gold in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. India’s Avani Lekhara created history as she clinched a historic gold medal at the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in the Paris Paralympics. India’s Mona Agarwal claimed bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. India’s Manish Narwal claimed silver at the P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women’s T35 100m event.