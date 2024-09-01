CBI Coordinates Extradition of Gambling Racket Kingpin from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) global operation unit successfully coordinated the return of Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar, who was wanted by Gujarat police for his alleged involvement in an international gambling racket. Thakkar was brought back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 1, in collaboration with the Gujarat police and INTERPOL. He was accused of operating an illegal gambling network that used special software and “hawala” channels, with reported proceeds exceeding Rs 2,273 crore. The case against him was registered on March 25, 2023, in Ahmedabad.

Following the registration of the case, the Gujarat police sought assistance from the CBI, which then facilitated the issuance of a Red Notice by INTERPOL on December 15, 2023. The Red Notice was circulated among INTERPOL member countries, leading to Thakkar’s location and subsequent arrest in Dubai. He was charged with various offences, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Information Technology Act and Prevention of Gambling Act.

A special team from the Gujarat police traveled to the UAE to bring Thakkar back to India. The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinated the entire process and continues to support law enforcement agencies in tracking and apprehending fugitives through INTERPOL channels.