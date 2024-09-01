Central Team Formed by MHA to Assess Gujarat Flood Damage

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed an inter-ministerial team to evaluate the damage caused by recent floods and heavy rainfall in Gujarat. The team will soon visit the affected areas, which experienced intense rainfall from August 25 to 30 due to a deep depression over Rajasthan and Gujarat. The disaster has claimed at least 25 lives in the state. Led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the team will conduct an on-site assessment of the damage.

In addition to Gujarat, the MHA is monitoring the situation in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, which have also been severely impacted by heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides. The MHA has expressed readiness to deploy similar teams to these states if significant damage is reported. The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to providing all necessary support to the affected regions.

This proactive approach by the MHA follows a policy introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2019, where Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) are dispatched to disaster-hit states for immediate damage assessment without waiting for formal requests. This year, IMCTs have already visited flood and landslide-affected states like Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura, with plans to visit Nagaland soon.