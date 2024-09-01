Foreign portfolio investors invested Rs 7320 crore in Indian equity markets in August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased Rs 7,320 crore worth of Indian equities in August. The total investment in debt markets stood at Rs 17,960 crore in August. The net investment by FPIs stood at Rs 25,493 crore as of August 30, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. Data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed this.

This came after an inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in July and Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields. So far this year, FPIs invested Rs 14,364 crore in equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.