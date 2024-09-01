Fuel Price Update: Jet Fuel Drops 4.6%, Commercial LPG Rises by Rs 39

On Sunday, September 1, India saw notable changes in fuel prices, with a significant reduction in jet fuel (ATF) costs and an increase in commercial LPG rates. The price of ATF was cut by 4.6%, reducing it by Rs 4,495.5 per kilolitre to Rs 93,480.22 per kilolitre in Delhi. This reduction comes after two consecutive price hikes in August, which followed a 6.5% decrease in June. The price drop is expected to provide some relief to airlines, for whom fuel constitutes nearly 40% of operating expenses. In Mumbai, ATF prices have been reduced to Rs 87,432.78 per kilolitre.

In contrast, commercial LPG prices have risen by Rs 39 per 19-kg cylinder, bringing the price to Rs 1,691.50. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase, following a Rs 6.5 rise in August. Despite the recent hikes, commercial LPG prices remain lower than earlier in the year after a series of reductions totaling Rs 148 per cylinder. The new rates for commercial LPG stand at Rs 1,644 in Mumbai, Rs 1,802.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,855 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the price of domestic cooking gas remains unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices have also remained steady, with petrol priced at Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi. These adjustments in fuel prices are made monthly by state-owned oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), based on international fuel benchmarks and foreign exchange rates.