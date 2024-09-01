IMD issues yellow alert in 10 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of rain across the state today, with certain areas likely to experience heavy downpours. Alongside the rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected. A yellow alert has been issued for ten districts, while the alert is in place for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Over the next three hours, the IMD forecasts moderate rainfall and winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h in isolated areas of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts. Other districts may receive light rain. Additionally, there’s a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, defined as receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within a 24-hour period.

In other weather-related developments, the IMD has reported that Cyclone ‘Asna’ is expected to remain a cyclone until this morning before weakening into a deep depression by September 2. The deep depression is currently situated over the central-western Bay of Bengal and near the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts. It is anticipated to make landfall near Kalingapatnam, between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, by midnight tonight.