Indian Air Force Appoints Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as New Deputy Chief

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has appointed Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), effective Sunday. He succeeds Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who has been named the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOCinC) of Central Air Command. Air Marshal Singh, who was commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream in 1987, will be crucial in enhancing the combat power of the IAF, addressing the gap between the current number of combat squadrons and the sanctioned strength.

Air Marshal Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, brings extensive experience, including commanding a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, and a Fighter Base. He has held key positions such as Air Officer Commanding in Jammu and Kashmir, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command. His responsibilities as DCAS will include planning future procurements and managing current projects related to revenue and capital expenditure.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the outgoing DCAS, has assumed command of the Central Air Command. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3,300 flying hours. Dixit, also a National Defence Academy alumnus, has been instrumental in modernizing the IAF and fostering self-reliance through advanced technologies.