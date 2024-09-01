Infinix introduces Zero 40 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Zero 40 series was unveiled in select global markets. The series includes the Infinix Zero 40 5G and the Infinix Zero 40 4G handsets.

Infinix Zero 40 5G price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,500), while the 4G version begins at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 is available in Moving Titanium, Rock Black and Violet Garden shades. The 4G variant, on the other hand, is offered in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black colourways. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the Infinix Zero 40 series in India.

The Infinix Zero 40 series handsets sport 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a TÜV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification.

The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the 4G variant carries a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The phones support up to 24GB of dynamic RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both models run on Android 14-based Infinix UI.

The Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with 108-megapixel primary rear cameras alongside 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooters and a 50-megapixel selfie sensor. The phones have a dedicated Vlog Mode that is claimed to assist users with vlog creation.

Both 5G and 4G variants of the lineup have a GoPro mode as well that allows users to connect any GoPro device with the handsets. Users can then manage the paired GoPro device directly from the paired Infinix Zero 40 smartphone and even use the phone’s display as a monitor to screen footage.

The Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. While both handsets support 45W wired fast charging, the 5G version also supports 20W wireless fast charging. These phone also offer support for NFC connectivity and Google’s Gemini AI assistant, according to the company.