Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty Visit Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple

On Sunday, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty visited the Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udupi, offering prayers alongside their families. The actors, seen wearing matching vests, participated in a special pooja, holding puja thaalis. Viral videos show them arriving at the temple together, focused on their prayers despite being surrounded by reporters and fans.

Jr NTR had arrived in Mangalore with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and mother, Shalini Nandamuri, the day before. Upon their arrival at the airport, they were warmly welcomed by Rishab Shetty, who greeted Jr NTR with a heartfelt hug. The Kannada actor even bowed in respect while greeting Jr NTR’s family.

Later, Prashant Neel, the director of KGF and Salaar, joined the two stars at the temple. Despite the crowd’s excitement, Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty remained focused on their prayers and left the temple quietly after completing their rituals.