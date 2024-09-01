Know causes of  painful sex

The reason behind painful sex are many. Yes, even psychological health issues could be the cause behind experiencing the pain. Here are some of the reasons you could be experiencing pain during sexual intercourse:

Vulvodynia: This disorder causes pain in and around the vulva. It is also known as vulvar vestibulitis syndrome (VVS) depending on the area of the vulva it has affected. Some people even need to opt for medication or surgery depending on the intensity.

Hormonal Changes: Some times decreasing levels of the female hormone estrogen may cause vaginal dryness and therefore cause pain during sex.

Vaginitis: Usually caused because of yeast or bacterial infection, this disorder may lead to pain while having sex. Contact a gynaecologist if you suffer from extreme itching and irritation around your vaginal area.

Vaginismus: A reflex contraction disorder wherein your vaginal opening tightens as a reflex action and then may cause pain while having intercourse due to the inflammation caused. Vaginismus is common and can be overcome by different forms of therapy.

Lubrication: One of the most common causes of pain during sex is a lack of lubrication. Not enough foreplay may be to blame or sometimes a drop in estrogen.

Congenital abnormality: Some women who may not be born with a fully formed vagina may experience pain. Vaginal agenesis or development of a membrane that blocks the vaginal opening aka imperforate hymen may cause dyspareunia (painful intercourse.)