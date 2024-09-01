Kolkata rape-murder: Bengali film stars join mass protest

Prominent Bengali film director Aparna Sen and several other notable personalities from the Bengali film industry joined a massive rally in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital in August. The rally, which began at College Square, saw artists such as Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, and Sohini Sarkar marching along Central Avenue. Sen emphasized the public’s right to demand answers and expressed hope in the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice. Swastika Mukherjee also voiced her frustration over the lack of updates in the investigation since the initial arrest, highlighting the public’s discontent with how the case has been handled so far.

In addition to this rally, two other marches took place in Kolkata, one organized by alumni of Ramakrishna Mission-run schools and another involving students and former pupils of a well-known convent school. These rallies echoed the call for a fair and thorough investigation into the trainee doctor’s death. Participants carried banners and slogans, emphasizing the need for justice and transparency in the case, and expressed their solidarity with the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been closely questioning Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, regarding the handling of the case on the night of the incident. Ghosh has reportedly tried to shift blame onto the hospital authorities, accusing them of misleading the victim’s parents and delaying the notification of her death. The CBI is also investigating inconsistencies in Ghosh’s statements, including the presence of his aides at the crime scene and the delay in informing him about the doctor’s death.