Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the UAE on Sunday, September 1. According to the UAE’s National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake struck Masafi at 7.53am UAE time. The earthquake has a depth of 1.6km.

Earlier on August 18, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba. A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi.

Also Read: Oil companies in India revises LPG prices: Check new rate

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude.