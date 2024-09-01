Mammootty Speaks on Justice Hema Committee Report: No Power Groups Involved

Megastar Mammootty has publicly addressed the Justice Hema Committee report, which has stirred considerable discussion in the Malayalam film industry. In a Facebook post on September 1, Mammootty expressed his support for the report and dismissed the idea of a power group within the industry, stating, “There is no power group in cinema.” He emphasized that such a group cannot sustain itself in the film world.

Mammootty explained his previous silence by noting his role as a responsible member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). He felt it was prudent to await an official response before making any comments. His careful approach, he said, was to ensure that his remarks were informed and appropriate.

The actor welcomed the recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee and urged that all industry associations work together to implement them. He called for an honest police investigation into the complaints and for the court to decide on the necessary punishments. Mammootty also advocated for practical implementation of the report’s recommendations and appropriate legislative measures if needed, to ensure the continued success of the cinema industry.