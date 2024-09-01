Manipur Woman Killed, Daughter Injured in Suspected Militants’ Attack

In Manipur’s Imphal West district, a woman was killed and four others were injured in a gun-and-bomb attack by suspected militants on Sunday. The militants targeted the valley areas of Koutruk and Kadangband from hilltop positions, resulting in the death of 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi and injuring four individuals, including her eight-year-old daughter and a police officer.

The attack caused panic among local residents, prompting many, including women, children, and the elderly, to seek refuge in safer locations. Devi’s body has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination. Her daughter and police officer N. Robert, 30, are receiving treatment at RIMS, while the other two injured are recovering at Raj Medicity.

The assault, which occurred while the victims were at home, led to an immediate deployment of both state and central security forces to the area to restore stability and address the situation.