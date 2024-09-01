Market capitalization of 8 out of top 10 firms gain by Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of 8 out of the top ten most valuable companies in India surged by Rs 1,53,019.32 crore last week. The BSE Sensex surged by 1,279.56 points or 1.57% over the course of the week.On Friday, the BSE Sensex extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, closing 231.16 points or 0.28% higher at an all-time high of 82,365.77.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared by Rs 47,194.86 crore, bringing its total to Rs 9,04,587.12 crore. Infosys saw its valuation increase by Rs 33,611.37 crore, reaching Rs 8,06,880.50 crore. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained by Rs 31,784.9 crore to Rs 16,46,899.17 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap surged by Rs 18,734.3 crore, bringing its total to Rs 8,66,374.41 crore.

Also Read: Union government revises windfall tax on crude oil

Market cap of Reliance Industries climbed by Rs 13,396.42 crore to Rs 20,43,107.10 crore. HDFC Bank also posted gains, with its valuation increasing by Rs 5,600.24 crore to Rs 12,44,206.43 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its market value rise by Rs 2,340.25 crore, reaching Rs 6,73,390.88 crore. The State Bank of India also saw a modest increase of Rs 356.98 crore, bringing its total valuation to Rs 7,27,935.97 crore.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever’s market cap dropped by Rs 8,411.54 crore to Rs 6,52,739.95 crore, while ITC’s valuation decreased by Rs 4,776.48 crore to Rs 6,27,587.76 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.