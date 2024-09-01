Motorola launches Edge 50 Neo: Details

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 50 Neo was launched in European markets. Motorola Edge 50 Neo runs on Andorid 14-based Hello UI and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,220×2,670 pixels) LTPO pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It offers support for HDR10+ content and has an SGS Blue Light Reduction certification.

The frame of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is made of plastic while the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain steady

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with PDAF, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 50 Neo include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-rated build and MIL-810H military-grade certification. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a SAR sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with support for a face unlock feature that uses the front-facing camera. It has stereo dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 4,310mAh battery with a 68W (bundled) wired changing and 15W wireless charging support.