Motorola launches two budget smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched two budget smartphones in European markets named ‘Moto G55’ and ‘Moto G35’. Moto G55 pricing starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Europe. It is available in Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple shades. On the other hand, the Moto G35 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It is offered in Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, and Sage Green colourways. Both phones are confirmed to be available in select Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets.

Moto G55 Specifications:

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Moto G55 ships with Android 14 and features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 405ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Moto G55 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G55 include Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, and proximity sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.The Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 33W charging support.

Moto G35 Specifications:

The Moto G35 shares some of the specifications and appears similar to the Moto G55. However, it sports a larger 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness level. It runs on Unisoc T760 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Moto G35 uses a similar 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, but the main sensor lacks OIS support. It features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to those of Moto G55. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.