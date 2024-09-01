Oil companies in India revises LPG prices: Check new rate

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial LPG. The price of commercial LPG sold in 19-kilogram cylinders were hiked by Rs 39. The new rate will be effective from today, September 1, 2024.

From today, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,691.50 in the national capital.

On July 1, 2024, when the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 30. In August, the rates were hiked by Rs 8.50. However, the price of the non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month. Meanwhile, the oil companies have decided to keep the rate of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households unchanged. The last revision in domestic cylinder prices happened on March 1 this year.