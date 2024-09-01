Oppo unveils new truly wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo unveiled new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Oppo Enco Air 4’in China. The company has yet to announce the price of the Oppo Enco Air 4 in China. They will be offered in two colour options — Frost White and Spring Green (translated from Chinese).

The new Oppo Enco Air 4 sports an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and rounded stems. The TWS headset is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support for up to 32dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). It also comes with a dual-microphone system that offers AI-backed noise reduction.

The latest TWS headset supports spatial sound effects. It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with AAC and SBC audio codec playback. Only the earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case does not.

The Oppo Enco Air 4 charging case packs a 440mAh battery, while each earphone is equipped with a 58mAh cell. With ANC on, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and a total playback time of up to 28 hours, with the charging case. The earphones are claimed to charge completely, from zero to 100 in an hour, when placed in the charging case. Meanwhile, the USB Type-C port-supported charging case, together with the earphones, are said to charge from zero to 100 in an hour and 20 minutes.