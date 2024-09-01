Realme introduces new budget smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched new budget smartphone named ‘Realme Note 60’ in Indonesia. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme Note 60 is priced at IDR 13,99,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500). The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are priced at IDR 15,99,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and IDR 18,99,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000), respectively. It is available in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colourways.

The Realme Note 60 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI and offers a Mini Capsule feature that shows few notifications around the selfie camera cutout. It features a 6.74-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 560nits peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme Note 60 features an AI-backed camera unit comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Connectivity options on the new Realme Note 60 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that allows users to interact with the screen during rainy conditions or even when their hands are wet. The Realme Note 60 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W charging support.