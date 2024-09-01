Realme launches 13 5G series in India: Price, Offers, and Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 13 5G series was launched in India. The series include the base Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G models. Realme 13 5G starts in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The price of the Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The handsets will be available for pre-orders starting at 6pm IST on August 29 till September 5 via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores. Customers pre-ordering the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G through the official website or stores will be eligible for a free screen damage protection offer for 6-months. The people pre-ordering through mainline stores can also secure a Realme Wireless 3 Neo neckband worth Rs. 1,299. All interested buyers pre-ordering the phones can get a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500.

The first sale of the Realme 13 5G series phones will start on September 6. The phones will be available via the same channels as the pre-orders. Customers can enjoy cashback benefits of up to Rs. 1,500 here as well. The Realme 13 5G is offered in Dark Purple and Speed Green colour options. The Realme 13+ 5G is available in the same colourways alongside an additional Victory Gold shade.

The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) “Eye Comfort” display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 580nits of typical brightness level. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED “Esports” display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200Hz instantaneous sampling rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness levels. Both handsets support the Rainwater Smart Touch feature that allows users to use the phones in the rain or with wet hands.

The base Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. While the RAM in the vanilla model can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB, the RAM in the Plus variant can be increased virtually by up to an additional 14GB. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The Realme 13 5G series comes with 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. However, the Realme 13 5G carries a Samsung S5KJNS main sensor, while the Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. The main cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well. Both handsets come with 2-megapixel depth sensors at the back and 16-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies.

Both Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the handsets include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port each. For security, the base version has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Plus variant carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Realme 13 5G comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.