Red alert; schools, colleges shut on these days

In response to the ongoing moderate to heavy rains across Telangana, the state government has swiftly implemented measures to mitigate flooding and ensure public safety. The downpours have led to flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting road connections between villages and raising concerns over potential loss of life and property. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to enforce comprehensive safety measures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts across all districts, predicting heavy rains for the next two days.

Districts like Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, and Khammam are already experiencing dangerously swollen streams due to the relentless rains. To manage the situation, control rooms have been set up in district collector offices, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the state secretariat. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Hyderabad and Vijayawada are on standby, prepared for immediate deployment in emergencies. District administrations have been instructed to assign officers to monitor areas where streams are overflowing, ensuring a prompt response to any escalation in flooding.

Given the forecast of heavy rains, the state has ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad on September 2 and advised precautions to prevent tank contamination and ensure proper chlorination to avoid waterborne diseases. Hyderabad’s weather outlook for the next 48 hours includes moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, with winds expected to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. Authorities have urged parents to remain vigilant to weather warnings. Additionally, the state has developed a proactive evacuation plan for flood-affected areas and is establishing relief camps, with irrigation department officials on high alert to prevent further complications.