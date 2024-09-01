Revised fuel price for September announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for Premium and Super petrol and diesel for the month of September. The prices for Premium, Super grade petrol and Diesel will remain unchanged.

The Premium petrol will cost QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in September.

Over the last seven months, diesel and petrol prices have remained stable in the country.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.