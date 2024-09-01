Thrissur’s Paliyekkara Toll Hikes Rates for All Vehicles

The toll rates at Thrissur’s Paliyekkara toll plaza have been revised, leading to a slight increase for multiple trips in a day, particularly for heavy vehicles. While the toll for one-way trips has remained unchanged, the charges for making multiple trips within a 24-hour period have gone up by Rs 5 for heavy vehicles. The new rates also include higher monthly toll charges for all types of vehicles.

For cars and jeeps, the one-way toll remains Rs 90, with multiple trips within 24 hours now costing Rs 140. The monthly rate has been adjusted slightly to Rs 2,760 from the previous Rs 2,750. Similarly, small commercial vehicles will continue to pay Rs 160 for a one-way trip, but the cost for multiple trips is now Rs 240. Their monthly toll rate has been increased to Rs 4,830 from Rs 4,815.

For larger vehicles like buses and trucks, the one-way toll is still Rs 320, while multiple trips now cost Rs 485. The monthly charge has been raised to Rs 9,660 from Rs 9,635. Multi-axle heavy vehicles will see their one-way toll hold at Rs 515, but the cost for multiple trips has risen to Rs 775, with the monthly rate increasing to Rs 15,525 from the previous Rs 15,485.