Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach Prototype Unveiled; Trials Start Before Passenger Launch

On September 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at BEML’s Bengaluru facility, marking a key step in India’s railway modernization. This prototype will undergo a 10-day trial period before further track testing commences. The new sleeper coach is designed to enhance long-distance travel with improved speed, safety, and passenger amenities compared to existing coaches.

Vaishnaw inspected the new sleeper coach and spoke with the railway staff involved in its design and production. He announced that after the prototype’s successful testing, production will start, with the aim to introduce two to three trains each month after an initial one-and-a-half-year production phase. The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to be operational within the next three months, catering to overnight journeys covering distances from 800 to 1,200 kilometers.

The sleeper coach will feature 16 coaches, including various classes with a total of 823 berths, and will be capable of speeds up to 160 km/h. It includes advanced safety features, integrated reading lights with USB charging, public announcement systems, modular pantries, and special facilities for differently-abled passengers. The first-class AC coach will offer showers with hot water, aiming to provide a comfortable travel experience at fares comparable to the Rajdhani Express.