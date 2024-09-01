Vijayawada floods: 17,000 evacuated as record rainfall disrupts life

Unprecedented rainfall over the past two days has severely disrupted life in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, where the Budameru rivulet breached its banks, causing extensive flooding in various city areas. The flooding submerged cars and vehicles, and residents in some parts of the city were seen wading through chest-deep water. The torrential rain also marooned key highways, including the Vijayawada-Guntur and Vijayawada-Hyderabad routes, leaving parts of the region isolated.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the situation, noting that Vijayawada and Guntur were completely submerged by the rain, with Jaggaiahpeta receiving 26 cm of rainfall in 24 hours. He highlighted that floodwaters from Khammam, Nalgonda, and other regions flowed into Budameru, leading to severe flooding in Vijayawada. The CM also raised concerns about the weak bunds along the rivulet and the failure to maintain water channels intended to divert floodwaters, which exacerbated the situation. As a result, power generation at the VTPS power station was stalled, and the city faced the risk of further inundation.

In response to the crisis, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) evacuated 17,000 people to 107 relief camps across the state. Over 1.1 lakh hectares of agricultural fields and 7,360 hectares of horticultural fields were reported damaged. The government has set up rehabilitation centers, providing essential supplies like rice, dal, sugar, onions, and oil to those affected. Special measures are being taken for weavers and fishermen, including the distribution of double portions of rice to support their extended loss of livelihood due to the flooding.